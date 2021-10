Reconstructed scraps meet deconstructed looks in a sneaker made with a mix of recycled materials to help reduce the carbon footprint under every footstep. It sports a knit sock upper made with about 25% recycled plastic bottles, T-shirts and leftover yarns, with asymmetrical lacing fusing its sustainable visions and sneakerhead vibes. Flecks of Nike Grind recycled rubber scatter like confetti in the Crater Foam sole to provide a modern chunky