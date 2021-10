L*SPACE Jay Bitsy Bikini Bottom in White. - size L (also in S, XS, M) L*SPACE Jay Bitsy Bikini Bottom in White. - size L (also in S, XS, M) Poly blend. Hand wash cold. Item not sold as a set. LSPA-WX1319. LSJAB20P. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.