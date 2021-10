With the Travelon Space Mates Compression Bag, saving space and protecting your belongings is a piece of cake. Reusable and water-tight, these luggage essentials can triple the amount of stuff you bring. Features and Benefits Triples storage space Made from super soft PVC Medium and large can be used with or without vacuum cleaner Airtight and leak proof Reusable Includes 1 Small, 1 Medium, and 1 Large