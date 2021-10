This cute outer space universe design is a perfect gift for any geek or space lover who dreams to be an astronaut. Great to wear while going to a spaceship museum or even to the moon in your rocket model. Cute Space Shuttle Gift. This Little Rocket Spaceship desig kids makes a great gift for kids to wear on space club or astronomy class. Funny birthday gift for anyone who loves space and astronauts. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem