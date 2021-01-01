L*SPACE Weekenderr Pant in Tangerine. - size L (also in M, S, XS) L*SPACE Weekenderr Pant in Tangerine. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 50% rayon 34% cotton 16% linen. Hand wash cold. Elasticized drawstring waistband. Side slant and cargo pockets. Lightweight woven fabric. Item not sold as a set. 15 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. Imported. LSPA-WP37. WEEPA20. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.