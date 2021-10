DESIGN Sturdy and safe round trampoline Weatherproof PVC pad and enclosure foam Springsafe® 3G enclosure keeps jumper away from springs and frame Clip-down feature covers trampoline when not in use Rust-free Tramp Klamp for added stability and strength Suitable for outdoor use only Suitable for one jumper at a time SPECS Dimensions: 144” x 144” x 105” Max. Weight: 275 lbs. Assembly: takes (2) adults approximately (2) hours Suitable for ages 6+ Additional Details Style: PLM.008