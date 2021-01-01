Lemonhead LA Spacepaste in Dirty Penny. Lemonhead LA Spacepaste in Dirty Penny. Rock a grown-up glitter look with LEMONHEAD LA Spacepaste. The world's first high impact, fully opaque and self-adhering glitter balm, it features a signature adhesive base that applies with zero fallout, stays in place, and removes like a dream - eliminating the time, mess and intimidation previously unavoidable with the beauty industry's most infamous menace.. Dirty Penny - earthy, rich copper with lowlight of sultry molasses. Formulated with Marshmallow Root, Sea Kelp, Aloe Vera, and a dreamy lemon scent. Vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free. 0.6 fl oz. Best applied with a flat synthetic brush for full metallic coverage; tap on with fingers for a chic glitter accent. For smaller areas, gently brush off with a dry sponge or soft spoolie; removes instantly with tape or a lint roller for larger application areas. Use with caution around the eyes. LMNH-WU2. LHLA DP. Lemonhead LA is the cult-favorite indie brand that has changed the game for those who love glitter, and more importantly for those who don't. Dubbed glitter for adults, their mess-free formulas are a favorite among celebrity makeup artists, beauty editors and ironically, makeup minimalists. Dreamed up by makeup artist Megan Dugan in late 2015, Lemonhead.LA has been credited for creating the product that sparked the rise of glitter balms.