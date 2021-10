T-Rex Design with cool dino, spaceships and planets. Boys and girls who love dinos will love this design. The design includes a dinosaur, spaceships, planets , satellites and moon in the background. You are a fan of the earlier times and the dinos? Then this beautifully crafted design is perfect for you or your friends. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.