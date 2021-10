Experience purification of the body and soul with Rituals' Spark of Hammam Body Lotion, an intensely moisturising formula inspired by 'Hammam', one of the oldest cleansing traditions in the world. Delivering a rich veil of moisture on the skin, the lotion harnesses aromatic Eucalyptus with hydrating Rosemary to leave skin feeling exceptionally moisturised and super soft. Expect to feel supple and stimulated. - K.N.