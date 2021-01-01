Maaji Spark Pique Polo Romper in Brown. - size M (also in L, S) Maaji Spark Pique Polo Romper in Brown. - size M (also in L, S) 98% cotton 2% spandex. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Front button closure. Back pockets. Pique fabric with cuffed hem. MAAJ-WR11. 1083LLR001. Sisters Manuela and Amalia Sierra began pursuing their dream of creating a brand that would enchant us all with its unique inventiveness. The Maaji signature is built upon the unexpected mixture of prints, textures, cutting-edge silhouettes and the sweet, ubiquitous presence of details. The result: a one of a kind product, a real piece of art.