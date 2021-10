Set your style to stun when you arrive in this leg-flaunting gown, cut from stretch, star-washed black lace and styled with a fitted bodice and a strappy back. 60" length Hidden back zip; keyhole with tie closure V-neck Spaghetti straps Side slit Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% polyester Spot clean Imported Women's Clothing