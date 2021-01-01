Elemis Sparkling Care Exclusive Gift

Give your skin the ultimate radiant glow with this Sparkling Care Exclusive Gift from Elemis. Boasting five of Elemis's top skincare products the set helps yo to achieve a revitalised and rejuvenated complexion. -SA Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm 50mlCreated to instantly brighten the skin's appearance, this Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm 50ml from Elemis gives you noticeable results, fast. Formulated to tightens the skin for a smooth, even and dewy luminosity, this innovative balm smooths imperfections to give you an even, flawless complexion. Working as a fantastic base for make-up, this Illuminating Flash Balm can be used as an overnight mask to help soften and smooth the skin's surface. Wake up to a brighter, fresher looking complexion! Absolute Eye Mask 30mlThis eye brightening treatment combines extracts of Rose, Lavender, Mimosa, Cornflower and Camellia to help firm and tone the eye area, while minimising dark circles. Elemis Absolute Eye Mask leaves your eyes revitalised and rejuvenated.This delicate treatment will lift and support your eye tissue, increasing cell renewal and revitalising your eye area to brighten and tone. This mask will counteract dullness and rehydrate your skin, leaving your eye are looking beautiful and refreshed. Rehydrating Ginseng Toner 50mlRevitalise and nourish your skin with this Elemis Rehydrating Ginseng Toner. This gentle toner stimulates devitalised complexion, leaving you looking and feeling refreshed and invigorated. This toner contains extracts of Ginseng, Quillaja Wood and Sweet Betty Flower to revitalise your skin and thoroughly remove any last traces of cleanser.The active bases of plant glycerine and de-ionised water moisturise, soften and rehydrate your skin as well as aiding the penetration of your moisturiser or night cream. Pro-Radiance Cream Cleanser 30ml (pump)Moisturise your skin with his anti-ageing cleanse. Working to give you a more youthful looking complexion the cleanser contains active fragrances of Sweet Brazilian Orange, Lavender, Ylang Ylang and Patchouli that veil the face whilst essential plant extracts purify and cleanse skin. Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream 15mlSleep and re-oxygenate your skin with Elemis Pro Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream. This luxury, moisture rich night cream is clinically proven to help increase oxygen levels in your skin and assist the skin’s natural regeneration process. Padina pavonica, laminaria digitata, red coral and an anti-ageing hexapeptide, have been selected for their powerful age defying properties. Skin’s natural collagen network is supported, promoting skin elasticity and hydration. White Flowers Eye & Lip Make-Up Remover 28mlFor a gentle yet effective way to remove make-up, look no further than the Elemis White Flowers Eye and Lip Make-Up Remover. Designed to instantly remove both eye and lip make-up, this bi-phase formula is made up of white peony extract to hydrate and white tea to soothe and refresh. Able to remove even waterproof mascara, this make-up remover is ophthalmologist tested and suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.