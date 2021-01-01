Swarovski Sparkling Dance Drop Pierced Earrings with Crystal Pavé Surrounding a Round, White Floating Stone on a Rhodium Plated Setting

Refined and playful: These Sparkling Dance pierced drop earrings combine the precision and quality of Swarovski white crystals in a dazzling rhodium plated setting, creating a delicate style Luxurious and elegant: This pair of earrings features an alluring white stone inside an exquisite round metal cage of crystal pavé; each piece is highlighted by a circular rhodium plated setting Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life A thoughtful gift: Whether an everyday accent or a unique, conversation-starting accessory, these Sparkling Dance earrings make an excellent gift and an essential addition to any jewelry box Items delivered: 1 x set of Swarovski Sparkling Dance drop pierced earrings for women with white stones surrounded by crystal pavé in a rhodium plated setting, complete with Swarovski earring box