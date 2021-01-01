Swarovski Sparkling Dance Rainbow Pierced Earrings with Light Multicolored Crystals in a Gold-Tone Plated Setting

Beautiful and bright: These gold-tone plated Swarovski Sparkling Dance pierced hoop earrings combine the precision and quality of multicolored crystals with a dazzling design inspired by nature Cheerful colors: This pair of hoops can serve many versatile looks, wear them with the dainty rainbow charm arranged around a sun-like yellow central crystal to add a touch of color to your look Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life Trendy yet timeless: Give the gift of light with these cute and charming pierced rainbow hoop earrings; a memorable and ideal gift for people who can even see the sun on a rainy day Items delivered: 1 x set of Swarovski Sparkling Dance hoop pierced earrings for women with multicolored crystals arranged in a rainbow motif in a gold-tone plated setting, with Swarovski earring box