U.S. Traveler Sparta 21 in. Hardside Spinner Charcoal - U.S. Traveler Large Rolling Luggage

U.S. Traveler Sparta 21 Hardside Spinner Set's diamond-cut textured finishing prevents abrasive scratches and finger prints. Diamond-cut textured finishing prevents abrasive scratches and finger prints. Retractable aluminum handle system features push-button mechanism. Multiple-stage handle adjustment provides ultimate comfort. Retractable top side grab handles feature gel-padding for maximum comfort. 360-degree spinner wheels allow upright rolling in multiple directions. Built-in combination lock ensures security while traveling. Clamshell structure and 2 separate compartments make packing easy. Fully lined patterned interior with a large zippered pockets and adjustable strap. Please check with your airline for baggage restrictions and requirements. 21 Spinner Dimensions: Overall Dimensions: 21 x 14 x 9.3 Packing Capacity: 19 x 13.5 x 9 Weight: 6.8 lbs.