Norma Kamali Spat Legging in Brown. - size L (also in M) Norma Kamali Spat Legging in Brown. - size L (also in M) 95% poly 5% spandex. Hand wash. Slip-on styling. Slit details at front hem. Stretch fit. 14 at the knee breaks to 19 at the leg opening. Imported. NKAM-WP106. KK3207PL016471. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.