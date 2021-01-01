Speak 710 UC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Softphone and Mobile Phone Easy Setup Portable Speaker for Holding Meetings Anywhere with Immersive.

IMMERSIVE SOUND The Speak 710 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features immersive sound for calls and music, with an omni-directional microphone and HD voice. It provides in-room coverage for up to 6 people, making your meeting more efficient. HOLD MEETINGS ANYWHERE Take audio conferencing to a whole new level and turn any room into a conference room with this lightweight, wireless, portable speaker. Use it at home, in the office or when traveling! EASY SETUP No IT required! Setup and use of these Bluetooth speakers is a breeze, thanks to the Intuitive Plug and Play connectivity. Connect in seconds to your laptop, smartphone or tablet via USB or Bluetooth. PORTABLE, LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN With a protective travel pouch for use while on-the-go and a lightweight, compact design, you can bring this wireless Bluetooth speaker anywhere you are. WORKS WITH MANY PLATFORMS Plug into your mobile phone, laptop or whatever device you have. Th