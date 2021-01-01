Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. Tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 13.5 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, second. Lunar Pilot Series. Pilot watch style. Bulova Special Edition Moon Apollo Lunar Pilot Chronograph Black Dial Mens Watch 96B251.