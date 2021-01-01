Ferrari Speciale Evo Quartz Movement Black Dial Men's Watches 830364. 46 mm stainless steel round case with black dial and sapphire crystal. Luminescent hands and markers. Minute marker around the rim and logo at the 12 o'clock position. It comprises index markers in addition to the hour, minute and second clock hands. 13 mm case with push / pull crown and 21 mm wide black strap including a buckle clasp. Quartz movement and water resistance up to 50 meters. Classic watch to upgrade your everyday style. Style: Casual watches. Speciale Evo series.