Gold-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed gold-plated bezel with a blue ring showing 24 hour markings. Blue dial with luminous gold-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Hattori caliber VD57 quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 48 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 29 mm. Band length: 10 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Specialty Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Specialty Chronograph Blue Dial Mens Watch 15942.