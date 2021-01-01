From invicta
Invicta Specialty Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 35682
Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black silicone strap. Fixed gold and dark green stainless steel bezel. Black dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. TMI Caliber PC21J quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 12.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm, band length: 9.25 inches. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Specialty Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Specialty Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 35682.