Fieldcrest Speckle 3-pc. Duvet Cover Set, One Size , Pink

Celebrate relaxed, eclectic style with Fieldcrest, available exclusively at JCPenney. The Fieldcrest Speckle Print 3pc Duvet Set adds a delightful flourish to any bed. Displaying an abstract watercolor print, this stylish, casual set is made of pure cotton sateen for an elegant finish. As we evolve, our homes should too.DETAILS YOU'LL LOVE:- Made from 100% cotton sateen & percale flange- Features an abstract watercolor printKEY PRODUCT POINTS:- Includes a duvet and two matching pillow shams- Shams feature envelope closure- Duvet features a button closure - Includes ties in all four corners to keep insert from shifting# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 3 Duvet Cover(s)Features: HypoallergenicBedding Closure Type: ButtonBedding Thread Count: 200Bed Size: Full-QueenBedding Measurements: 94 Length/Inches, 90 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: SateenSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecor Styles: CasualSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported