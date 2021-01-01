Duck Commander Specklebelly Goose Call

The Goose Commander Specklebelly utilizes a short barrel to produce the Speck signature yodel with less effort than other calls on the market. A large end-piece creates volume, and with an easy grip, you can master the backpressure required to attract these birds. The Goose Commander Specklebelly call produces yodels, clucks and purrs needed to finish them at point blank range. DESIGN: Short barrel design Large end-piece for optimal volume levels Made with an easy grip Produces yodels, clucks, and purrs Style: DCSPECK Brand: Duck Commander®