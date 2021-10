Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Misty Mountain Spectre Harness 3in. Wide cambered waistbelt and 3.4in. wide adjustable leg loop Lightweight abrasion resistant 1in. Aluminum quick adjust bucklet Closed cell cross linked polyethylene foam padding Four horizontal triple layer gear loop Ergonomic lightweight nylon rear haul loop