Womens Team SPED Team Special Education Teacher Rainbow. Special Education Teacher Sped Ed Gift. Perfect first day or back to school gift for sped teachers, special ed teams, squads, or groups, or speech therapists. Womens Speducator Special Education Teacher Sped Ed T-Shirt. This gift makes a great Christmas, Hanukkah, graduation, birthday, thank you, appreciation, or end of year gift for special education teachers and instructors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem