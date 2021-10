Funny If you can read this you might be a Speech Language Pathologist written with the Phonetic IPA Alphabet. Great for graduate students, Clinical Fellowship, Clinician Assistants and audiology undergraduate school teachers! The Scope of the Practice! Learn the phonetic alphabet and the perfect way to talk and speak! Correct your voice stutter! Autism autistic gift! Get your CCC certificate clinical competence! Asha Gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem