Black ceramic case with a black alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel with a black ceramic tachymeter scale top ring. Black dial with luminous rose gold hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 12 hour. Omega Calibre 9300 Automatic movement, containing 54 Jewels, composed of 337 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 44.25 mm, case thickness: 16.5 mm. Band width: 22.9 mm, band length: 9 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second, chronometer, tachymeter. Speedmaster Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Chronograph Automatic Mens Watch 311.63.44.51.06.001.