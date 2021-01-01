Titanium case with a orange rubber strap. Fixed titanium bezel with a black PVD top ring showing tachymeter markings. Black carbon fibre dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers and 24 hour (GMT) around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Omega calibre 3603 automatic movement with a 52-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 14 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 21 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, GMT, second time zone, date, hour, minute, second, chronometer, tachymeter. Additional Info: suitable for snorkeling, as well as swimming, but not diving. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 321 92 44 52 01 003, 321-92-44-52-01-003, 321/92/44/52/01/003, 32192445201003. Omega Speedmaster Solar Impulse Chronograph GMT Mens Watch 321.92.44.52.01.003.