Stainless steel case with a blue silicone strap with rose gold-tone barrel inserts. Uni-directional rotating rose gold-tone bezel. Blue dial with luminousrose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Hattori caliber VD54 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 52 mm. Case thickness: 18 mm. Band width: 26 mm, band length: 8 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Speedway Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Speedway Chronograph Blue Dial Mens Watch 27255.