Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver and rose gold-plated) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold-plated bezel showing tachymeter markings. Silver dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 39.5 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 20 mm. Band length: 8.25 inches. Fold over clasp with safety release. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Invicta Speedway Chronograph Silver Dial Two-tone Mens Watch 17030.