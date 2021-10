What it is: A curated eyeshadow palette with four warm, smoky neutrals inspired by nature, with soft matte and satin finishes. What it does: Inspired by a distant heat mirage and a blanket of stars covering the vast desert sky, these simple yet perfect hues can be used to create looks ranging from minimal to high-impact. Each builds from a sheer translucent wash of color to a rich, saturated hue. Soft to the touch, the formulas are infused with