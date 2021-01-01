The Stacy Adams Spence Fisherman Sandal is carefully engineered to offer the perfect balance of style, convenience, and comfort. Leather upper. Crafted with a rounded closed toe for added protection while out in nature. Slip-on style with padded ankle collar and adjustable hook-and-loop closure for the ideal fit. Featuring elegant perfing details for enhanced breathability with a stylish appeal. Constructed with a fully cushioned insole for long hours of comfortable wear. Finished with an athletic looking lightweight and durable EVA sole. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.