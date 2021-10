Perfect for your growing card collection, keep everything organized in the Kate Spade New York Spencer Leopard Zip Around Continental Wallet. Zip around closure opens to an accordion compartment of pockets. Brand name pinmounted on front. Features twelve card slots and three slip pockets. External slip pocket. Interior zipper pocket. Spade flower jacquard textile lining. Soft printed PVC exterior. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Depth: 1 in Height: 4 in Weight: 8 oz