St. Tropez SPF 30 Body With Tan Enhancer (150ml)

St. Tropez SPF 30 Body With Tan Enhancer This SPF 30 body with tan enhancer from St. Tropez is a luxurious and nourishing lotion that simply melts into the skin, helping to protect you from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Formulated with MELANOBRONZE, an innovative ingredient which helps stimulate melanin production, to help enhance your tan naturally. Leaves skin feeling hydrated and softened with the addition of Muru Muru butter and antioxidant rich Vitamin E. Directions Of Use: Apply generously using approximately 6 teaspoons of product for the entire body. Reducing the quantity of sunscreen product applied will lower the level of protection significantly. Apply approximately 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply frequently (approximately every 2 hours) to maintain protection and especially after perspiring, swimming or towelling. Avoid intensive sun exposure (11am-3pm) and prolonged sun exposure.