St. Tropez SPF 30 Face With Tan Enhancer (50ml)

St. Tropez SPF 30 Face With Tan Enhancer This SPF 30 face with tan enhancer from St. Tropez is a velvety cream which simply melts into the skin, helping to protect you from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Formulated with MELANOBRONZE, an innovative ingredient which helps stimulate melanin production, to help enhance your tan naturally. Infused with antioxidant rich Vitamin E and Raspberry Seed Oil for deeply nourished, supple skin. Directions Of Use: Apply generously and massage into the skin. Reducing the quantity of sunscreen product applied will lower the level of protection significantly. Apply approximately 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply frequently (approximately every 2 hours) to maintain protection and especially after perspiring, swimming or towelling. Avoid intensive sun exposure (11am-3pm) and prolonged sun exposure.