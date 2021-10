proud cat parents cat mom cat dad tee shirt, love cats, kitten, love sphynx cat, sphynx cat owner, cat best friends sphynx cat, i love sphynx cat, sphynx cat peeking out of the pocket shirt, sphynx cat t shirt A great Valentines day Sphynx Cat gift for Women, Men, Kids, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, and anyone who's first love was their kitty. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem