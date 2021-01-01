Arena SPIKY 2 Swimming Backpack in Fluo Yellow

We designed our Spiky 2 backpack for easy, hands-free hauling of your essential swimwear and equipment & gear. With features like adjustable padded straps and back panel, this backpack wears comfortably whether you're walking or biking. Our streamlined design comes in an array of colors with contrasting zips and logos. Not just your average swim backpack. Features: Our Spiky 2 backpack has one large main compartment, a spacious front pocket and side pocket, and two smaller mesh side pockets for small items or your favorite sports drink. Padded straps and back panel with mesh inserts for added comfort. We've made it extra heavy-duty with a coated water-resistant fabric and reinforced bottom. Easy to manage with double zip fastening. Ventilated compartments and mesh inserts for moisture control. Capacity: 30L (1830 cu in). Dimensions: Measures 48 x 20 x 32 cm.