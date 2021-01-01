Fpm Milano - Spinner 68 Stud-embellished Suitcase - Mens - Silver

FPM Milano - Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano have been crafting hardy suitcases since 1946, creating a balanced design ethos that considers both quality and longevity. This matte metallic-silver Spinner 68 suitcase is crafted with a well-organised capacious interior, featuring tan leather buckle-fastening straps, mesh and fabric dividers and a coordinating luggage tab, and is secured with silver-tone metal butterfly locks. The four-wheeled base and retractable handle ensures a smooth motion through the airport.