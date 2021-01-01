Spiralizer Cookbook: Healthy Low Carb Spiralizer Recipes Sarah Spencer Author

If you think you can't have both healthy low carb and easy-to-prepare delicious meals, think again, because the spiralizer is just the tool for making such dishes! Use a spiralizer to help you achieve your health goals! Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is at the top of almost everyone's list nowadays. We all want to live longer, be stronger and spend more quality time with our loved ones. We know about the value of exercise, counting calories, avoiding processed food and the need for more fiber in our diet. However, let's face it: preparing healthy dishes can be a drag sometimes. Moreover, it's hard to give up foods we love, even if they're labeled as 'unhealthy.' This cookbook will help you discover how to use a spiralizer to make your dishes healthy, easy and fun to prepare. You may not have heard of it before, but the spiralizer is a great tool to help you achieve your health goals! Inside, you'll find: What is a spiralizer and the benefits of using it Tips on using your spiralizer Best fruits and vegetables for the spiralizer Tasty appetizers and snacks such as the Potato & Apple Pancakes and the Crunchy Zucchini Fries Rejuvenating salads such as the Spicy Chickpea Salad and the Cucumber Ribbons in Yogurt Dressing Heartwarming soup recipes such as the Butternut Squash Soup with Red Lentils and the Veggie & Bacon Soup Wholesome poultry recipes like the Eggs in a Nest and the Chicken Alfredo Bountiful pork, beef and lamb recipes like the Corned Beef & Cabbage and the Pork Loin & Zucchini Pesto Delightful seafood recipes such as the Creamy Crab & Cucumber and the Honey Salmon with Veggies Amazing vegetarian recipes like the Zoodle Pesto and the Vegan Carbonara Luscious desserts such as the Pear Crumble and the Spiralized Fruit with Citrus Dressing Let's start to spiralize and make the most creative, wickedly good dishes everyone around the table will love! Let's start cooking! Scroll back up and order your copy today!