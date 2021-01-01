Spiralizer Cookbook: The Best 30+Delicious Spiralizer Cookbook, (Spiralizer Recipes, Skinny Diet, Cooking, Vegan, Salads, Pasta, Noodle, Instant Pot,

This book consists of 30 delicious recipes that use vegetable noodles or ribbons. To make it more interesting the book offers different combinations of vegetables with meat, seafood and poultry. You will also find plentiful recipes of soups and salads. The spiralizer is a very useful tool used to slice and cut veggies quickly and easily. Turning this kitchen chore into a task that's done in the blink of an eye. Spiralizers can create strings from tough vegetables such as carrots, zucchinis, potatoes and much more. Spiralized vegetables and fruits are helpful for those who have autoimmune diseases, such as Celiac's, while also valuable for those who subscribe to a vegan, vegetarian or Paleo lifestyle. Spiralized vegetables are for everyone, but they are especially helpful for those who have sensitivities to gluten, since they're naturally gluten-free. Regular pasta, rice and noodles are typically made from rice, wheat or flour, while spiralized vegetables are made of, well, vegetables! They're clean and unprocessed. Don't wait any more! Download 30 The Spiralizer Cookbook TODAY, and start enjoying cooking again!