Closeout . Whether youand#39;re navigating soggy trails, falling snow or rainy streets, youand#39;ll stay dry in Marmotand#39;s Spire jacket thanks to its fully sealed seams and Gore-Texand#174;waterproof protection. It also features ventilating pit zips and a wide, reinforced hood brim designed to keep water off your face. Available Colors: DEEP TEAL/CLEAR BLUE, STORM/ARCTIC NAVY, CLARET/DRY ROSE. Sizes: L, M, S, XL, XS.