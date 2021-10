The Spirit boots are a cult favourite, featuring an elegant slim-line silhouette, grounding block heel and minimal aesthetic. Hand-crafted in Italy with embossed croc print leather throughout, wear with pencil skirts and cropped jeans for a directional look. Everything. Chic clean lines, a classic almond toe, grounding block heel, buttery soft leather and meticulous detail at every curve. The Spirit Boot is our go-to, classic-meets-modern, wear-with-everything ankle bootie.