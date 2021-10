This spiritual flower of life is a popular gift for yoga fans, Buddhists, Hindi and New Age lovers. Perfect as fashionable sportswear or cool accessory This antique symbol is worn in many cultures as a protective amulet and good luck charm or talisman. Show your spirituality with an ornament of sacred geometry. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.