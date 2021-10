ROSSANO FERRETTI Parma's lightweight conditioner seals and protects color-treated hair. Enriched with Radish Seed Oil for shine, this multitasking formula contains Shea Butter and Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein - they regenerate, strengthen and nourish damaged strands. - Ideal for color-treated hair - Linseed and Mandarin Orange Peel extracts deeply nourish and protect against harmful effects of pollution