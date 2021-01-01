Alexander McQueen Spliced Plaid Trench Jacket

The classic trench is reimagined with a spliced Prince of Wales check panel and cropped peplum flared cut that gives a modern femininity to the classic outerwear piece. Winged lapels Long sleeves Front button close Elastic waist Button cuffs Side button flap pockets Flare peplum waist Cotton/virgin wool/elastane/viscose/cupro Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 26.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting-edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a feminine vision to the label's signature edge. Advanced European - Alexander Mcqueen > Alexander Mcqueen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander McQueen. Color: Beige. Size: 6.