Crafted for an all day style and warmth, the Norma Kamali Spliced Reversible Sleeping Bag Coat Short features a mock collar, center front zip closure, long sleeves, matching self-tie belt included, front side slip pockets, and a split color-block design. 100% nylon. Fill: 100% polyester. Hand wash. Made in USA. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size XS/SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.