Michael Kors Collection Split-Back Bootcut Trousers

These elegant bootcut trousers have a high-waisted cut that adds to the elongated silhouette while a compact stretch-virgin wool fabrication offers a luxurious feel. Banded waist with belt loops Zip fly Waist slip pockets Split cuffs Back welt pockets Virgin wool/elastane Lining: Acetate/silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Bootcut silhouette Rise, about 12" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his eponymous brand in 1981, Michael Kors has been taking the fashion world by storm with his luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. With multiple labels under his name, Kors' designs remain glamorous and effortlessand now include jewelry, handbags, shoes and eyewear. Designer Lifestyle - Michael Kors > Michael Kors Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Michael Kors Collection. Color: Black. Size: 6.