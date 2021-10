A slubbed triblend tee with a split neck provides the perfect way to refresh your casual style portfolio. When you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. 25 1/2" length (size Medium) Split neck Short sleeves 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% rayon Machine wash, tumble dry Imported t.b.d.