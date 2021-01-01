DAKINE Split Roller EQ 31" 100L Wheeled Luggage Dark Slate - DAKINE Softside Checked

The Split Roller EQ 100L travel bag features a split design with separate top and bottom compartments to allow for organization and access in upright rolling luggage. The interior is organized into two main compartments separated with zippered dividers. Pack these sections to separate out adventure and sports gear, and footwear and bulky outerwear from more delicate clothing and accessories. A zippered front access pocket holds those items you need to quickly access. The Split Roller EQ features stable reinforced urethane wheels and a retractable handle in a soft-sided luggage ready for travel by air or land. Split level design allows for easy access and organization. 10 lockable YKK main zippers. Interior zippered dividers. External ID slot. Front quick access pocket. Retractable handle reinforced urethane wheels.