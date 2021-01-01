Split Time Matte Black Size: 58

Split Time was designed for every day appeal but with features for on the go. The temples were designed to fit seamlessly while wearing a hat and the no-slip Unobtainium® nosepiece keeps them comfortably in place. Made for small to medium faces, this universally flattering pilot silhouette has integrated side shields to combat backside glare. Plutonite® Lenses offer top UV Protection filtering 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and Harmful Blue Light up to 400nm. The lightweight frame combines O Matter with C-5 alloy for comfort and durability. A Three-Point Fit optimizes comfort while keeping the lenses in precise optical alignment and XYZ Optics® maximize clarity at all angles of vision.